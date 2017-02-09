Yellow Cedar Tree, Prized Commercially And Culturally, In Decline

Originally published on February 9, 2017 12:25 pm
The yellow cedar tree grows from northern California to Alaska and the wood has both commercial and cultural value. But yellow cedars are declining. Scientists say that’s mostly due to the planet heating up.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been petitioned to put yellow cedar on the endangered species list. But it’s unclear if that listing will ever happen. Elizabeth Jenkins (@MrsLizbethJ) from Alaska’s Energy Desk has more.
