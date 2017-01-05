In 'Welcome To Night Vale,' A Town Where Every Conspiracy Theory Is True

In 2012, Joseph Fink (@PlanetofFinks) and Jeffrey Cranor (@happierman) debuted “Welcome to Night Vale,” a podcast about a town where all conspiracy theories are true.

Since then, the podcast has been downloaded millions of times, and spawned a live show as well as the novel “Welcome to Night Vale.”

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talked with Fink and Cranor about the “Night Vale” phenomenon last year.

