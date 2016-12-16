Sunday Seasonal Programming: Stories of Hope, Julia Child and a Tipple or Two

Join KSUT for a Sunday of holiday programming. Living on Earth and The Splendid Table specials air at their regular times. Hungry For the Holidays With Julia Child preempts Milk Street Radio and the Moth Radio Hour holiday show preempts Reveal. The Sunday Special this week is the annual holiday show from The Dinner Party Download.

Scroll down to learn more about each program. And see our complete holiday programming schedule here.

11:00 a.m. - Living On Earth's Hope For the Holidays Special

Once a year Living on Earth takes a break from the news cycle and devotes an hour to stories of the season. This year: A trickster slave who outwits his master and a boy who discovers that he’s descended from an enemy tribe. The annual storytelling special also features tales from Celtic traditions, an African-American parable, and other stories centered on the theme of 'hope.'

12:00 p.m. - The Splendid Table's Homemade Holidays

It’s a team approach to holiday eating and entertaining this year when The Splendid Table joins forces with America’s Test Kitchen to simplify entertaining and the holiday kitchen. Lynne Rossetto Kasper, Bridget Lancaster, Jack Bishop and other America’s Test Kitchen personalities take it all on, whether you're cooking for two, or twenty. Join the team for foolproof ideas and recipes, gift guides for the eaters and cooks on your list and the perfect snack for Santa.

1:00 p.m. - Hungry for the Holidays with Julia Child

Everyone knows Julia Child loved to cook, but not everyone knows she loved to read. "A Christmas Carol is a lovely story to read over the holidays," she says, "because it has a happy ending." Peter Donat brings the story to life -- with sounds and music that stimulate the theatre of the mind. Next Julia introduces her old friend, legendary food writer M.F.K. Fisher.

4:00 p.m. - The Moth Radio Hour Holiday Special

The unexpected gifts of December: holiday customs, brand new traditions, flying cows, fruit, luminaries and a magical forest. Adam Ruben is at a loss when it comes to buying Christmas gifts. Ed McCarthy breaks into the house he grew up in to rescue a precious box of Christmas decorations. Denise Scheurmann has a terminally ill father but her neighbors don't forget to light her Christmas luminaries.

5:00 p.m. - Dinner Party Download Holiday Special

It's a special episode of The Dinner Party Download stuffed with holiday goodness. You'll hear: a Yuletide playlist; etiquette tips to save you from a work party snafu (or maybe create a memorable one?); a little-known chestnut of holiday history; conversations with special guests both nice and (delightfully) naughty; and lots more! Featuring good cheer, comic relief, and a tipple or two, the episode's a perfect companion to the hectic and happy holiday season.