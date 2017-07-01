Shooting At Little Rock Nightclub Injures 17

Updated at 8:48 a.m. ET:

A shooting in a Little Rock nightclub has left at least 17 people injured, according to local police, who said they did not believe it was a terrorist-related attack.

Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner told KTHV that the shooting, which occurred around 2:30 a.m., appears to have been the result of a "dispute [that] broke out between people inside."

The police say that one person who was hospitalized and initially listed in critical condition has been upgraded to stable. Other victims were injured trying to escape the club, police said.

Michael Hibblen, news director at member station KUAR in Little Rock, reports from the scene that the club, located on the second floor of a building, has several broken windows following the attack.

"Apparently when the shooting occurred, people started jumping out windows to escape, landing on awnings below," Hibblen says. "So, it would seem that at least some of the injuries were related to the broken glass and the falls."

The Associated Press reports: "The shooting follows a week of multiple drive-by shootings in the capital city, though there's no indication the events are linked."

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported earlier may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record, and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.

