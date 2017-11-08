Pop Culture Happy Hour: Pop Culture Advice, Live From Seattle

Several of us are on vacation this week, so here's one of our favorite — heretofore unheard — segments from last year's Pop Culture Happy tour of the West Coast.

Specifically: The great and good Audie Cornish joined us last October for a show at Seattle's Neptune Theatre, in which we answered listener questions and offered up some pop culture advice on the following topics:

Do I need to adjust my ratio of reading articles/listening to podcasts about a given piece of culture vs. personally experiencing that piece of culture?

How can I broaden my dumb, shallow partner's narrow tastes so they can begin to approach my own amazing, enlightened, insightful aesthetic? (Paraphrased. But as you'll hear: Just barely.)

We'll be back on Friday, with another favorite episode — and, as always, What's Making Us Happy.

