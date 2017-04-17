Peep Show: Watch Us Calculate The Speed Of Light With Stale Easter Treats

If you just celebrated Easter, you might have some stale marshmallow Peeps lying around the house. And if you want to avoid eating those Peeps, they are the perfect material for a science experiment you can do in your own kitchen.

With the help of a ruler and a microwave, you can use leftover Peeps to calculate one of the constants of the universe — the speed of light.

It might sound crazy, but all will be revealed in this video from NPR's science YouTube channel, Skunk Bear. As a bonus, you'll also get to see animated Peeps illustrate the history of the search for the speed of light going back to Galileo.

