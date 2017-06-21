Only One Bank Faced Criminal Charges For The Mortgage Crisis. Bet You've Never Heard Of It.

The documentary, “Abacus: Small Enough To Jail,” tells the story of a family-owned bank in New York’s Chinatown — the only U.S. institution to face criminal fraud charges in the wake of the subprime mortgage crisis.

How did a little-known bank come to take the fall for a financial nightmare that so many multi-billion dollar corporations played a role in? And what can the Abacus case teach us about how American consumers are prioritized and protected by the federal government?

GUESTS

Steve James, Filmmaker, “Abacus: Small Enough To Jail”

Thomas Sung, Founder, Abacus Federal Savings Bank

Vera Sung, Director, Abacus Federal Savings Bank

Jesse Eisinger, Senior reporter, ProPublica

