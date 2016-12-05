NASA Project to Study Snow-Water Content on Grand Mesa and in San Juans

Snow-Ex is a joint project between NASA and the US Forest Service. The goal is to compare how the results between ground sensors and remote sensors (such as satellites) to determine how accurate the remote measurements really are.

Chad Reich of Rocky Mountain Community Radio member station KBUT in Crested Butte reports on a join NASA-U.S. Forest Service project to learn the accuracy of high country snow measurements.

The application of Snow-Ex is both local and global. Water managers should be able to use the data collected on the amount of water in the snow to determine how to plan prepare for flood or drought around the world. But first, the project aims to discover how accurate the data collected is across various terrains and forest cover.

