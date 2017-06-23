Michael Specter: What Happens When We Ignore Scientific Consensus?

  • "If there's one thing I can promise you facts are not enough...I won't say they don't matter, but they're not enough. You need to connect with people on a basic level about things. And when you do that they respond." - Michael Specter
Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Truth And Lies.

About Michael Specter's TED Talk

Michael Specter explores why some deny scientific evidence — such as the safety of vaccines and GMOs, or climate change. He says denying can provide a sense of control in an unsure world.

About Michael Specter

Michael Specter is a staff writer for The New Yorker magazine, covering science and politics.

His book, Denialism: How Irrational Thinking Hinders Scientific Progress, Harms the Planet, and Threatens Our Lives, explores anti-science bias in American culture.

