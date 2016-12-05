Related Program: 
KSUT Sunday Special

Measuring the Value of College Choice, on This Week's KSUT Sunday Special

By Dec 5, 2016
Some prospective college students find themselves spending the holiday making a decision about where to go to school.

The choices include private university, state school and community college. And none of it is cheap.

Robert Siegel, host of NPR's All Things Considered, wanted to know how students feel a few years after their choice is made – and the money is spent.

Siegel spent a year with some students toward the end of their college careers, to see if they feel they made the right decision.
 

Join us for College Choice: The Value of It All – an NPR News Special, on this week's KSUT Sunday Special, Sunday afternoon at 5.

