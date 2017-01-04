Listen: Jens Lekman Returns With First Album In 5 Years

Swedish pop artist Jens Lekman is back with his first new album in nearly five years. The singer, known for his darkly comical storytelling, says he'll release the calypso- and disco-inspired Life Will See You Now later this year. In making the announcement he shared the album's first single, "What's That Perfume That You Wear?," a playful, up-tempo tale about lost love and the ways a certain smell can spark a rush of memories.

"What's That Perfume That You Wear?" features steel-pan samples from the 1978 album The Path by Ralph MacDonald, a percussionist known for his soft-rock collaborations with Roberta Flack, George Benson and Burt Bacharach.

Life Will See You Now is due out Feb. 17 on Secretly Canadian. It's Jens Lekman's first full-length since 2012's I Know What Love Isn't.

Here's the full track listing for Life Will See You Now:

To Know Your Mission Evening Prayer Hotwire The Ferris Wheel What's That Perfume That You Wear? Our First Fight Wedding In Finistère How We Met, The Long Version How Can I Tell Him Postcard #17 Dandelion Seed