Listen To Alt.Latino's Sonic Altar For Dia De Los Muertos

Every year we honor the celebration of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with a special show that stands as a sonic altar in tribute to friends and family we lost in the past year. The Mexican folk holiday is anything but creepy; it's a way to honor the recently departed, as well as ancient ancestors. We build this sonic altar each year with help from Alt.Latino listeners, who send us their dedications.

This year, we also took time to honor the people who lost their lives in the devastating earthquake in Mexico City, as well as the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico this fall.

It is a simple gesture, but we hope it helps with the healing during a very difficult time.

