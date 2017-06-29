The Lightner Creek Fire continues to burn west of Durango with no new evacuations as of Thursday morning, although some residents remain on pre-evacuation notice. All road closures and evacuations remain in effect until further notice.

Evacuations have been ordered for the following:

All residents on County Road 207 north of the intersection of County Road 207/208

All residents on County Road 206, with the exception of the Westwood Apartments, at the intersection of County Road 206 and Highway 160.

Twin Buttes Subdivision

Animas High School

Hogs Back Trail System

​Pre-Evacuations have been made for residents in the following areas:

County Road 208

Highway 160, one mile west of County Road 207

Dakota and Westwood Apartments on County Road 206

​Evacuees can take shelter at the La Plata County Fairgrounds, 2500 Main Ave., in Durango, where the American Red Cross is providing assistance and resources. The community hotline is open and will be until 10 p.m. Evacuation notices and other assistance information is available by calling (970) 385-8700.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning from noon until 8 p.m. today. According to the NWS, there is extreme fire danger along the entire Western Slope of Colorado. Winds are expected to reach gusts up to 35 miles per hour this afternoon.

Additional fire information and resource links are available here on our Wildfire Resources Page, under the news tab.