Lawmakers Grill Tech Firms On Russia's Use Of Social Media To Influence 2016 Election

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Facebook, Twitter and Google are testifying on Capitol Hill this week about how their platforms were used by Russian sources to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Facebook reported that as many as 126 million users may have seen content, quote, "that originated from the Russian operation." Twitter uncovered some 2,700 Russia-linked accounts. The company's top lawyers are testifying before both the House and Senate intelligence committees. Here's Facebook's general counsel, Colin Stretch, testifying yesterday.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

COLIN STRETCH: We believe that authenticity is really a cornerstone of what we do, and preventing the platform from being used for abuse is our responsibility, and we're committed to meeting that responsibility.

MARTIN: The hearings continue today. Senator Angus King will be in that hearing on Capitol Hill on the Senate side. Senator King is in our studios this morning. Thanks so much for being with us.

ANGUS KING: Good morning, Rachel, glad to be here.

MARTIN: What are the questions you think these companies still need to answer?

KING: Well, I think they still need to answer how they're going to help ensure that the content that they're providing to the American public and to the worldwide public has some validity and is not coming from abroad. We don't want them to become truth censors. I don't think that's their job. On the other hand, when they are conveying information that's in the nature of propaganda from a foreign country that's being put on their platform for nefarious purposes, I think they have some obligation to try to help us figure out how to control that.

MARTIN: So this seems to be - the scope of this is growing. I mean, it's much wider than previously reported, right? Twitter alone has since uncovered Russia-linked accounts that tweeted 1.4 million times during the election. Facebook had initially reported just 10 million users may have been exposed. I say just because now the new report is that it's 126 million users.

KING: And I've heard reports of over 300 million, so it's huge. This is the big story. This is the Russians' attempt to manipulate the American people and misinform people. In 2004, a GRU officer, one of the Russian military people, said this is a new kind of warfare. This is information warfare, and it's just like armed warfare, and that's what they're doing.

MARTIN: So then how do you stop it?

KING: Well, that's a - that's a really good question, and that's one of the things that we're going to be examining today. I mean, there are lots of ideas. For example, you get an ad on Facebook. I think one thing that would be fairly straightforward that would simply be consistent with the way we do our advertising in the U.S. in political campaigns is have a label of origin - where did it come from, who sponsored it - so that it's not entirely anonymous, some kind of disclaimer. But the real problem is not necessarily the ads but the fake feeds that come out - there's a factory in St. Petersburg of people who all day long are feeding, trying to send in divisive information to affect our politics from Russia. And we've got to figure out can it be technically identified as coming from Russia, for example?

MARTIN: So then let's talk about then what is - what is the responsibility of these tech companies? If you say - you take the example of these bot farms where all this is originating from. If Facebook or Twitter allows that content, in some cases, there's a financial transaction that actually happens.

KING: That's right.

MARTIN: So how do you incentivize Facebook, Twitter, these other companies to shut that down, to not take that content?

KING: Well, I think part of it is that their customers, their - our - those of us who use Facebook have to be - have to say we want to know where this information is coming from. There has to be some consumer demand. There's also, Rachel, some responsibility on us as consumers. We've got to learn when we're being conned. We've got to understand when not to fall for some of these conspiracy theories and these breathless things that come through. As I say, the more dangerous part about this for me is not the ads that are clearly everybody says, oh, that's an ad but when there's a fake person...

MARTIN: A fake profile that's posting things.

KING: ...A fake profile who's posting something to your newsfeed that, you know, that says, you know, Hillary Clinton kicks dogs or something, we've got to become better about understanding when this isn't true. The best example I've heard is we all - when we pass through the grocery line, we see the tabloids with the headlines about, you know, some movie star having a two-headed baby. And we sort of dismiss that. I mean, we've learned to say, oh, you know, that's probably not true. We've got to start applying that kind of consumer...

MARTIN: Scrutiny.

KING: ...Thoughtfulness to what we see on the Internet. We have a quote on our kitchen wall at home that said the trouble with quotes on the Internet is it's difficult to determine if they were authentic - Abraham Lincoln.

MARTIN: So...

(LAUGHTER)

MARTIN: Point well taken. The hearings, though, you're hearing this testimony. What concrete measures do you want to come out of this? What do these companies need to commit to through this process?

KING: Well, I think the first thing is that they have to commit to admitting that there is a problem, and I think in the last two weeks that's happened. They were downplaying this pretty thoroughly for the last several months. I think now we've gotten to the point just in the last few days where they're saying, yes, 126 million people have seen this. I think it was way more than that. So the first thing we have to get from them is a commitment that they understand that they've got an issue that we have to confront. Secondly, they have - they're sitting on this mountain of data, and one of my questions today is is there a technical way that you could identify for your readers the origin of a newsfeed just like a date line on a news story. When you pick up a news story, it says...

MARTIN: These companies, though, they say that that's just impossible. It's too onerous. There are too many different disparate sources.

KING: Well, you know, I've heard companies say things like that all the time, that it's too onerous and it's impossible. But let's see what they can come up with. Maybe it is, but maybe there are some other alternatives. I think they're the ones that are running this platform. They're making a ton of money. I'm looking for them to come up with some suggestions to deal with what is a very serious problem.

MARTIN: Just briefly, do you think any of these potential fixes could be in place by the 2018 midterm elections?

KING: Yes, I think that some of the technological fixes, if they are possible. And again, I don't want to come off as somebody that wants to censor the Internet. I absolutely don't. But I think we need to have better under - we have to better understanding of what we're being told and where it's coming from.

MARTIN: Senator Angus King - he serves on the Senate intelligence committee. Thanks so much for joining us this morning.

KING: Glad to, Rachel.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Today, senators on Capitol Hill are digging into a big question - how much did Russia use social media to influence a presidential election in this country? This is an issue we have been covering on NPR all week long. Now, this morning, lawyers from Facebook, Google and Twitter have been grilled by members of the Senate intelligence committee. They'll likely face the same in the House intelligence committee later this afternoon. NPR's Aarti Shahani is covering all of this. She's in our studios in Washington. Hey, Aarti.

AARTI SHAHANI, BYLINE: Hi.

GREENE: So I guess the big question on my mind is are senators actually learning anything about what Russia was able to pull off here using U.S. tech firms?

SHAHANI: So this is a really key point. The hearing so far is very focused on establishing the basics, and it is not a simple story line, OK? It's not Russian operatives with a hundred thousand dollars delivered the election the President Trump, right?

GREENE: (Laughter) Well, that would be straight and easy. We could all get out of here.

SHAHANI: Right, right. So in his opening remarks, Senator Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, you know, he really hit that point that from what we know so far the three states most targeted by the foreign ads were Maryland, Missouri and New York. None of them are swing states. And again, from what they know, more of the geographically targeted ads they ran in 2015, not 2016, which isn't what you'd expect. You'd expect a ramp up to November, right?

GREENE: Yeah, certainly, if you're trying to influence an election, you would not expect it to be...

SHAHANI: To go down.

GREENE: ...At its height in 2015.

SHAHANI: Correct, correct.

GREENE: Yeah.

SHAHANI: Wrong direction.

GREENE: Yeah. You keep emphasizing from what they know. I mean, what - explain that because what don't we know? It sounds like a lot.

SHAHANI: So much. I mean, that's my skepticism and the senators' too, you know, what really happened, the impact, the numbers? It's a moving target. Several weeks ago, a Facebook security chief said that Russian-linked accounts spent $100,000 total, OK? Then in advance of yesterday's hearing, the company says there were 80,000 ads that reached 126 million people, which, you know, it just sounds like a far bigger footprint.

GREENE: Yeah.

SHAHANI: And then it also turns out 16 million people were reached on Instagram, which Facebook also owns. So, you know, will the size get bigger? It could. And that's a key point Senator Mark Warner raised, a Democrat from Virginia. Warner is someone who made a fortune as a tech investor, OK? He knows. And let's have a listen to his opening remarks.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARK WARNER: Someone who deeply respects the tech industry and who was involved in that industry for more than 20 years, it's taken me quite a bit of time - and I'm still learning - to truly understand the nature of this threat. Even I struggled to keep up with the language and the mechanics, the difference between bots, trolls and fake accounts, how they generate likes, tweets and shares.

SHAHANI: You know, see - you hear that from someone who is a tech insider and you figure they've got a lot of homework to do.

GREENE: It sounds that way. And Senator Warner basically saying you're not going to get anything past me because I know this world. Has the committee looked at any specific political ads to get an idea of what was really happening, or are they just focusing on numbers?

SHAHANI: Yeah, no, David, this is key. So Senator Burr talked about two Facebook groups associated with the Internet Research Agency, the Russian troll group based in Saint Petersburg. The first group called the Heart of Texas has - it had 250,000 followers. It promoted protests and causes and anti-immigration and anti-Muslim sentiments. Now, a second group called United Muslims of America, it had 328,000 followers and claimed to support pro-Islamic themes - tagline is I'm Muslim and I'm proud. Now, both of these groups organized rallies - one anti-Muslim, one pro-Muslim - at the same time and same place in front of an Islamic center in Houston. So what does that tell us? Two things. First of all, it's not just digital. There is a straight line from online to real world.

GREENE: Yeah.

SHAHANI: And, you know, it's rabble-rousing.

GREENE: All right. NPR's Aarti Shahani. Thanks, Aarti.

