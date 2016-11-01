Related Program: 
KSUT Welcomes Chris Kimball's Milk Street Radio to Sunday Afternoons

By Nov 1, 2016
The popular bow-tied host introduces a new show that covers the wild world of food – from farming to restaurants to wine and literature.

Milk Street Radio host Christopher Kimball
Credit PRX

Christopher Kimball, founder of Cook's Illustrated magazine and America's Test Kitchen, has a new venture, known as Milk Street.

It's named after the location – 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston - of his cooking school and new magazine, also called Milk Street. The inaugural issue was published last month. He's also launched a new radio show, Milk Street Radio.

The show's producers provided us with a tantalizing description: “From street food in Thailand to a bakery in a Syrian refugee camp to how one scientist uses state of the art pollen analysis to track the origins of honey (and also to solve cold murder cases), Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Radio goes anywhere and everywhere to ask questions and get answers about cooking, food, culture, wine, farming, restaurants, literature, and the lives and cultures of the people who grow, produce, and create the food we eat.”

Milk Street Radio features a cast of contributors that includes Sara Moulton (long-time public television host and cookbook author), Adam Gopnik (contributing writer for The New Yorker), Stephen Meuse (wine writer and expert), and Dan Pashman (host of The Sporkful podcast).

Hear Milk Street Radio, Sunday afternoons at 1:00, on KSUT.
 

Learn more about our recent programming changes and see a new schedule here.

