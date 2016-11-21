KSUT Thanksgiving Programming Schedule

Holiday favorites include 'Alice's Restaurant,' Splendid Table's Turkey Confidential, Giving Thanks, and more.

KSUT will air special programming throughout the day Thanksgiving. The Morning and Afternoon Blend are preempted and return Friday.

The schedule, at a glance:

5:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. - Morning Edition

9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Music Blend w/ Alice's Restaurant

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - The Spendid Table's Turkey Confidential

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Here & Now

1:00 p.m – 2:00 p.m. - Miigwetch: A Native American Thanksgiving Table

2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Giving Thanks

4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. - All Things Considered

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. - Fresh Air

7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. - Ike's America Radio Program

9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. - Sounds From the Mother Road

10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. - The Night Blend

Special programming highlights:

9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Music Blend w/ Alice's Restaurant

Join KSUT's Stasia Lanier for an hour of music devoted to Thanksgiving, starting with our annual broadcast of Arlo Guthrie's Alice's Restaurant at 9.

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - The Spendid Table's Turkey Confidential

Host Lynne Rossetto Kasper comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests alike, with live call-ins, guests, and more. This year, Lynne fields questions with the help of America's Test Kitchen co-host Bridget Lancaster, Mario Batali, and A Prairie Home Companion's Chris Thile.

Have a question for Lynne? Or a Thanksgiving disaster story to share? Call 1-800-242-2828, or Tweet it at this link. You can also share Thanksgiving photos on Instagram #turkeyconfidential.

1:00 p.m – 2:00 p.m. - Miigwetch: A Native American Thanksgiving Table

A special holiday episode of the program With Good Reason takes a look at the indigenous side of a Thanksgiving table. Sioux Chef Sean Sherman gives us a taste of pre-contact American Indian cuisine. We'll also look at the complicated history of the most well-known reservation food, fry-bread, and talk with American Indian scholars Anton Treuer and Karenne Wood about their food traditions. Also, a traditional Thanksgiving where nearly everything on the table is grown, made, or brewed within 100 miles of the With Good Reason studios in Charlottesville, Virginia.

2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Giving Thanks

With music and stories for Thanksgiving, host John Birge creates a thoughtful, contemporary reflection on the meaning of the holiday. Classical music is the heart and soul of the original Giving Thanks. Between the music, no clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies. Instead, it's a contemporary celebration of the spirit of Gratitude. Whether your listeners are early in the kitchen, on the road to a family gathering, or relaxing after the feast, Giving Thanks provides the perfect atmosphere for Thanksgiving: the warmth of great music, and truly memorable words.