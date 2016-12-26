KSUT New Year's Programming Guide

We welcome 2017 with comedy, jazz, remembrances, and more. See the schedule here.

Join KSUT for a lineup of special programming New Year's Eve and Day.

Saturday afternoon, The Capitol Steps manage to put a humorous spin on the election. Later, hours before the Mountain Time Zone new year, Toast of the Nation travels to Blue Note jazz clubs around the world for performances from Dee Dee Bridgewater, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Brad Mehldau, and more.

Sunday choices include a remembrance of the (too) many musicians who passed away in 2016; an hour-long feature on the meaning of the New Year to cultures from the Lakota to the ancient Gaels; and the annual Best of the Best documentaries of the year from Third Coast.

Here's the schedule, with program descriptions below.

All of us at KSUT hope your 2017 is happy, healthy and prosperous!

Thursday December 29

9:00 a.m. - The Best of the Blend 2016

Saturday December 31

3:00 p.m. - The Capitol Steps Politics Takes A Holiday: New Year's Edition

9:00 p.m. - Toast of the Nation

Sunday January 1, 2017

12:00 a.m. - Toast of the Nation

2:00 p.m. - The Agonizingly Long 2016 Memorial Musician Special

3:00 p.m. - New Year's: A Reflection

4:00 p.m. - Third Coast Festival's Best of the Best Documentaries



Program highlights:

The Best of the Blend 2016 (Thursday Dec 29, 9:00 a.m.)

KSUT Music Director Stasia Lanier reviews some of the biggest and best releases to cross our airwaves in 2016.

The Capitol Steps Politics Takes A Holiday: New Year's Edition (Saturday December 31, 3:00 p.m.)

If only the Capitol Steps had some funny material to work with in 2016… All your election favorites appear in the Capitol Steps year in review special: President Elect Trump, Hillary, Bernie Sanders, Vladimir Putin…wait, what?!?



Toast of the Nation (Saturday, December 31, 9:00 p.m.)

An NPR tradition since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is festive jazz you can party to, all night long! Toast of the Nation 2016/2017 stops in a Blue Note venue throughout the country and the world. On this year's schedule: The Ron Carter Quartet at 9pm, Joshua Redman and Brad Mehldau at 10, and the Fred Hersch Trio at 11. Then at midnight, it's public radio favorite Dee Dee Bridgewater and her band. The Dirty Dozen Brass Band follow at 1am, and exciting new singer BUIKA is at 2.

The Agonizingly Long 2016 Memorial Musician Special (Sunday January 1, 2:00 p.m.)

2016 was an especially costly year in the world of music with the deaths of far too many favorites. Music producer Paul Ingles gently hosts an hour featuring tracks from 17 of those who passed in 2016. David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen, Ralph Stanley, Sharon Jones, Glenn Frey, Mose Allison, Guy Clark, two-thirds of Emerson, Lake and Palmer, Leon Russell, and a few more.

New Year's: A Reflection (Sunday January 1, 3:00 p.m.)

A meditative New Year journey featuring an ancient Gaelic ritual of bringing in the year, the Native American way of marking time with a heartfelt story from Lakota elder, and the hope of a healthy land from the Grand Canyon.

Third Coast Festival Best of the Best Documentaries (Sunday, January 1, 4:00 p.m.)

For 2016, the Third Coast Festival is back with their annual Best of the Best broadcast featuring the winners of the annual documentary competition. In this two-part special, host Gwen Macsai presents the top radio stories of the year. From more than 500 entries, ten were chosen as winners. Meticulously crafted and lovingly produced, these stories will intrigue, inform and inspire. **Please note, this year's program features powerful, important stories dealing with issues that might not be suitable for young listeners.**