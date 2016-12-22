KSUT Music Hosts Pick Their Top Ten Releases of 2016

Year-end lists are everywhere, including at KSUT. Our small staff is made up of dedicated music fans who love turning people on to our favorite new finds.
Each December, we consider the year in music, especially titles played on Music Blends and various specialty shows.
Scroll down to see which releases particularly excited us in 2016!
Stasia Lanier - Music Director, Music Blend & 'San Juan Sunrise' Host:
Sarah Jarosz – Undercurrent
Michael Kiwanuka – Love and Hate
Paul Simon – Stranger to Stranger
case/lang/viers – case/lang/viers
The Head and the Heart – Signs of Light
Avett Brothers – True Sadness
Tedeschi Trucks Band – Let Me Get By
Sam Beam & Jesca Hoop – Love Letter For Fire
Jayhawks – Paging Mr. Proust
Lake Street Dive – Side Pony
Mark Duggan, Program Director & Music Blend Host:
Sam Beam & Jesca Hoop – Love Letter For Fire
Bear's Den – Red Earth & Pouring Rain
Karl Blau – Introducing Karl Blau
Regina Spektor – Remember Us To Life
case/lang/viers – case/lang/viers
BADBADNOTGOOD – IV
Paul Kelly & Charlie Owen – Death's Dateless Night
Richmond Fontaine – You Can't Go Back If There's Nothing To Go Back To
HÆLOS– Full Circle
Flock of Dimes – If You See Me, Say Yes
Tami Graham, Executive Director & Music Blend Host:
Bonnie Raitt – Dig In Deep
Sturgill Simpson
Amanda Shires – My Piece of Land
Jonatha Brooke – Midnight, Hallelujah
SHEL – Just Crazy Enough
Aubrie Sellers – New City Blues
Hayes Carll – Lovers and Leavers
Van Morrison – Keep Me Singing
Alabama Shakes – Sound and Color
Lumineers – Cleopatra
Rob Rawls, Station Manager, Music Blend & 'Barrelhouse Blues' Host:
Eric Bibb – Leadbelly Gold
Danielle Nicole – Wolf Den
Eric Clapton – Crossroads Revisited
The Record Company – Give It Back To You
Colin James – Blues Highway
Ivas John – Good Days a' Comin'
Keb' Mo' – The Hot Pink Blues Album
Joe Bonamassa – Desperation Blues
Big Head Blues Club – Way Down Inside
Imarhan – Imarhan
Chris Aaland, Development Director, Music Blend & 'Tales of the New West' Host:
Drive-By Truckers – American Band
Margo Price – Midwest Farmer's Daughter
Kyle Craft – Dolls of Highland
Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley – The Country Blues
Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor's Guide to Earth
Alejandro Escovedo – Burn Something Beautiful
The James Hunter Six – Hold On!
Santana – Santana IV
Town Mountain – Southern Crescent
The Honeycutters – On The Ropes
Gram Wohlust, Membership Manager, Fill-in Music Blend Host:
A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service
Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Getaway
Lake Street Dive – Side Pony
Frightnrs – Nothing More To Say
Warpaint – Heads Up
Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love!
Massive Attack – Ritual Spirit
DJ Shadow – The Mountain Will Fall
Various Artists – Day Of The Dead
AlunaGeorge – I Remember
Jim Belcher, Morning Edition Host, Music Blend & 'Strange Brew' Host:
David Bowie – Blackstar
Phish – Big Boat
Umphrey's McGee – Zonkey
Lake Street Dive – Side Pony
Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Escape
Marcus King Band – Marcus King Band
Gov't Mule – The Tel-Star Sessions
Mudcrutch – 2
Radiohead – The Moon Shaped Pool
Sting - 57th & 9th
Susie B., Music Blend Host:
The Head and the Heart – Signs of Light
Tedeschi Trucks Band – Let Me Get By
Bonnie Raitt – Dig In Deep
Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings – I'm Still Here
Tom Collier – Across The Bridge
case/lang/viers – case/lang/viers
Lake Street Drive – Side Pony
Laurie Lewis and The Right Hands – The Hazel and Alice Sessions
Norah Jones – Daybreaks
Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris – The Complete Trio Collection