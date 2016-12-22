KSUT Music Hosts Pick Their Top Ten Releases of 2016

Year-end lists are everywhere, including at KSUT. Our small staff is made up of dedicated music fans who love turning people on to our favorite new finds.

Each December, we consider the year in music, especially titles played on Music Blends and various specialty shows.

Scroll down to see which releases particularly excited us in 2016!

Stasia Lanier - Music Director, Music Blend & 'San Juan Sunrise' Host:

Sarah Jarosz – Undercurrent

Michael Kiwanuka – Love and Hate

Paul Simon – Stranger to Stranger

case/lang/viers – case/lang/viers

The Head and the Heart – Signs of Light

Avett Brothers – True Sadness

Tedeschi Trucks Band – Let Me Get By

Sam Beam & Jesca Hoop – Love Letter For Fire

Jayhawks – Paging Mr. Proust

Lake Street Dive – Side Pony

Mark Duggan, Program Director & Music Blend Host:

Sam Beam & Jesca Hoop – Love Letter For Fire

Bear's Den – Red Earth & Pouring Rain

Karl Blau – Introducing Karl Blau

Regina Spektor – Remember Us To Life

case/lang/viers – case/lang/viers

BADBADNOTGOOD – IV

Paul Kelly & Charlie Owen – Death's Dateless Night

Richmond Fontaine – You Can't Go Back If There's Nothing To Go Back To

HÆLOS– Full Circle

Flock of Dimes – If You See Me, Say Yes

Tami Graham, Executive Director & Music Blend Host:

Bonnie Raitt – Dig In Deep

Sturgill Simpson

Amanda Shires – My Piece of Land

Jonatha Brooke – Midnight, Hallelujah

SHEL – Just Crazy Enough

Aubrie Sellers – New City Blues

Hayes Carll – Lovers and Leavers

Van Morrison – Keep Me Singing

Alabama Shakes – Sound and Color

Lumineers – Cleopatra

Rob Rawls, Station Manager, Music Blend & 'Barrelhouse Blues' Host:

Eric Bibb – Leadbelly Gold

Danielle Nicole – Wolf Den

Eric Clapton – Crossroads Revisited

The Record Company – Give It Back To You

Colin James – Blues Highway

Ivas John – Good Days a' Comin'

Keb' Mo' – The Hot Pink Blues Album

Joe Bonamassa – Desperation Blues

Big Head Blues Club – Way Down Inside

Imarhan – Imarhan

Chris Aaland, Development Director, Music Blend & 'Tales of the New West' Host:

Drive-By Truckers – American Band

Margo Price – Midwest Farmer's Daughter

Kyle Craft – Dolls of Highland

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley – The Country Blues

Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor's Guide to Earth

Alejandro Escovedo – Burn Something Beautiful

The James Hunter Six – Hold On!

Santana – Santana IV

Town Mountain – Southern Crescent

The Honeycutters – On The Ropes

Gram Wohlust, Membership Manager, Fill-in Music Blend Host:

A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service

Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Getaway

Lake Street Dive – Side Pony

Frightnrs – Nothing More To Say

Warpaint – Heads Up

Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love!

Massive Attack – Ritual Spirit

DJ Shadow – The Mountain Will Fall

Various Artists – Day Of The Dead

AlunaGeorge – I Remember

Jim Belcher, Morning Edition Host, Music Blend & 'Strange Brew' Host:

David Bowie – Blackstar

Phish – Big Boat

Umphrey's McGee – Zonkey

Lake Street Dive – Side Pony

Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Escape

Marcus King Band – Marcus King Band

Gov't Mule – The Tel-Star Sessions

Mudcrutch – 2

Radiohead – The Moon Shaped Pool

Sting - 57th & 9th

Susie B., Music Blend Host:

The Head and the Heart – Signs of Light

Tedeschi Trucks Band – Let Me Get By

Bonnie Raitt – Dig In Deep

Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings – I'm Still Here

Tom Collier – Across The Bridge

case/lang/viers – case/lang/viers

Lake Street Drive – Side Pony

Laurie Lewis and The Right Hands – The Hazel and Alice Sessions

Norah Jones – Daybreaks

Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris – The Complete Trio Collection