KSUT to Debut New Audio Essay Series 'Southwest Sampler'

Fort Lewis College Professor Andrew Gulliford presents original essays on the history, landscape, culture, and people of our region. Listen for the first episode this Wednesday morning at 7:42.

The new ongoing series will air twice monthly during KSUT's Morning Edition, and all essays will be archived online at the Southwest Sampler page, found here.

The first episode of Southwest Sampler is Gulliford's appreciation of the life and work of Florence Lister, the Mancos-based archaeologist who passed away recently. The piece airs Wednesday (12/7) at 7:42 a.m.

Andrew Gulliford, Ph.D., is a Professor of History and Environmental Studies at Fort Lewis College in Durango.

Gulliford is widely traveled in the American Southwest, and writes about it. He's the author of Outdoors in the Southwest: An Adventure Anthology, and Sacred Objects and Sacred Places: Preserving Tribal Traditions, among other books. His column Gulliford's Travels appears regularly in the Durango Herald, and some of his essays have been published in High Country News and Mountain Gazette.

Gulliford also leads adventure tours by raft, horseback and other means.

