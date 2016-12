This weeks Feature CD, Koljademo, Destined Love Traveler, band members: Lennie Gomes, Cal Hopper, Tom Hayashi, and Randy Quanis a beautifully composed album, it touches your mind, heart, and soul. "Kojademo" means "one who sees beyond" and the album shows it, the music transports you to a magical place!

Tune in this Friday, November 04, 2016 12 P.M. (MST) to hear the entire album on Tribal Radio 91.3FM and 89.7FM