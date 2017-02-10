Keith Ingham On Piano Jazz

The British-born pianist Keith Ingham began his jazz career in London after studying Mandarin at Oxford University. In the late '70s, he moved to New York, which led him to connect with the likes of Peggy Lee, Benny Goodman and Susannah McCorkle, for whom he was pianist and musical director. He was Marian McPartland's guest on this 1997 episode of Piano Jazz. Ingham opens the program with "A Foggy Day (In London Town)." He and McPartland close the show with a duet performance of "Little Rock Getaway."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1997.



Set List

"A Foggy Day (In London Town)" (Gershwin)

"Don't You Know I Care / Birmingham Breakdown" (David, Ellington)

"How About You / Too Late Now / I Hear Music" (Freed, Lane, Lerner, Loesser)

"Moon Song" (Coslow)

"Change Partners" (Berlin)

"A Sleeping Bee" (Arlen)

"If I Love Again" (Murray, Oakland)

"Little Rock Getaway" (Sullivan, Sigman)