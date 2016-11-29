Joseph Fire Crow Red Beads Feature CD 12/2

Joseph Fire Crow, is one of the top 3 Native American flute players in the world today. Fire Crow, has released 8 solo albums to date, 6 internationally. His greatest accomplishments include a GRAMMY in the New Age category as a guest artist on David Darling's "Prayer for Compassion", a GRAMMY nomination in the Best Native American Music Album category, 7 Native American Music Awards: Songwriter of the Year, Best Instrumental Recording and Flutist of the Year (3), Artist of the Year, and Song/Single of the Year; as well as a Telly award.

Tune in this Friday, December 2, 2016 12 P.M. (MST) to hear the entire album on Tribal Radio 91.3FM & 89.7FM