KSUT welcomes The Good Time Travelers for a live session Tuesday 11/7, at 2:06 PM. Pete Kartsounes and Michael Kirkpatrick are a multi-instrumental acoustic duo with vocal harmonies and a stage presence so big that they have been described as a “2-piece power-trio".

The Good Time Travelers perform tonight at 7 at Pagosa Springs High School Auditorium as part of the school's Americana Project.