Join KSUT in Durango during the 4th of July Festivities

KSUT will be in Durango on July 4th serving beer, soda and water during the Stars & Stripes Parade, Street Dance on Main and the Salute to America Fireworks presentation.

The City of Durango always throws a great party on July 4th, and this year will be no different. Except that KSUT will be there. Starting around 6pm, KSUT will be on the corner of 11th and Main Avenue selling beer, soda and water to keep you hydrated and happy. Come by and say hey to some of our staff and board members.

Thanks to Coca Cola of Durango for donating the soda and water to KSUT and thanks to the City of Durango and Ska Brewing for donating the beer.

More information about the event, parking and street closures can be found at the City of Durango Website.