The Iguanas, Shinyribs to Play KSUT's Party in the Park on Friday, August 4th

The Iguanas and Shinyribs will perform at KSUT’s annual Party in the Park in Durango’s Buckley Park on Friday, Aug. 4. Gates open at 5 p.m., with an opening set by Shinyribs at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the gate and are available at ksut.org. VIP tickets are also available. The $60 VIP ticket includes complimentary beer, wine, soft drinks and water, side-stage seating, and a VIP restroom. Online tickets are now on sale now- just click here; Animas Trading Company will be added as a ticket outlet by the second week of July.

The Iguanas are no strangers to Durango, having played multiple KSUT summer concerts in the past. The New Orleans quartet is truly an Americana band, blending accordion-driven Franco-Acadian inflections of Canada with New Orleans sounds like blues, jazz and R&B, and the lilting grace and fiery passion of the music of Mexico. Their latest record, Juarez, has joined the seven older Iguanas albums as core records in the KSUT Music Blend.

Shinyribs is the alter-ego of Kevin Russell, best known as the frontman of the Gourds. Whereas the Gourds were rooted in the country and western side of Americana music, Shinyribs captures Russell’s love for Gulf Coast R&B. His traveling nine-piece unit includes a fat horn section, backing vocalists and more. Shinyribs’ fourth record, I Got Your Medicine, has been getting regular airplay on KSUT since its release earlier this year. Listeners will instantly recognize the title track as well as a cover of the Crescent City staple, “A Certain Girl,” written by Allen Toussaint and recorded by Ernie K-Doe and Warren Zevon, among others.

The Party in the Park is much more than just a musical event. KSUT will sell Ska beers, Durango Craft Spirits cocktails, wines provided by Wagon Wheel Liquors, and Coca-Cola of Durango products. A handful of food vendors will also be serving up tasty treats; attendees are also encouraged to pack their own lunches.

Dogs, outside alcohol, and glass is not allowed at Party in the Park. Children under the age of 12 are admitted free with a paying adult.

Generous support for the Party in the Park is provided by Coldwell Banker Heritage House Realtors and First National Bank of Durango.