Holly Macve: Tiny Desk Concert

Holly Macve's voice seems to hover from era to era, coming to rest somewhere between the lonesome twang of Patsy Cline and the moodily modern slur of Lana Del Rey. Macve's songs lope and shimmer at a lazy pace, but they never lack drama, even as she holds herself motionless.

The Brighton-based singer-songwriter recently stopped by the Tiny Desk to perform three songs from Golden Eagle, her debut album. Whether performing on acoustic guitar (for "No One Has The Answers" and "The Corner Of My Mind") or piano (for Golden Eagle's epic title track), Macve remained in complete command. Backed by a suitably low-key band, she'd sound subtly radiant just about anywhere, from your nearest country bar to the most dreamily lit stage in Twin Peaks.

Golden Eagle is available now.

Set List

"No One Has The Answers"

"The Corner Of My Mind"

"Golden Eagle"

Musicians

Holly Macve (vocals, guitar, piano); Tommy Ashby (guitar); Michael Blackwell (bass); David Dyson (drums)

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Morgan Noelle Smith, Beck Harlan; PA: CJ Riculan; Photo: Claire Harbage/NPR.

