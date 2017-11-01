Guest DJ: Weaves

My current obsession is Wide Open, the new album from the Toronto band Weaves. Morgan Waters plays some of the most angular and memorable guitar I've heard in a long time, and the rhythm section is a dynamic driving force, too. Singer Jasmyn Burke may as well be on her own planet, with a style that's both adventurous in tone and affirming in message.

I first became fascinated with Weaves' sound in 2015, and had the group perform a Tiny Desk concert last year. Now, for this +1 edition of All Songs Considered, I finally get to sit and talk with Morgan Waters and Jasmyn Burke, who play guest DJ, discuss Wide Open and more.

