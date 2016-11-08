Follow Election Day News With the NPR Politics Live Blog

Today, as results come in across the country, NPR reporters will be updating this breaking news blog in real time. The NPR Politics team, along with Member Station reporters, will be providing live updates in the form of photo, video, commentary, and analysis for both national and local contested races.

The team includes NPR’s Tamara Keith, who will be covering the Clinton/Kaine election night event, and NPR’s Sarah McCammon, at the Trump/Pence event. NPR correspondents and Member station reporters will be following up with analysis on local, Congressional, Senate and gubernatorial races in New Hampshire, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Ohio, Wisconsin, Iowa, Arizona, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and more.

As you scroll through the live blog, come back to the top of the blog to populate new stories that have been posted since you’ve visited the page. Get a more in-depth look at each one of these races by clicking the “View Results” link in the top right of the blog.

