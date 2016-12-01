Exploring the History of Giving

’Tis the season for giving. On this week's KSUT Sunday Special, we'll explore how ideas about charity, philanthropy and generosity have changed over the centuries.

We'll learn that at one time, it actually paid to be poor — but not too poor.

And in earlier days, philanthropy had humble aims: to foster community and put the idea of charity out of business.

We'll also delve into what's known as 'compassion fatigue' and the sensationalist charity marketing during WWI.

Join us for What Gives: Generosity in America this Sunday afternoon at 5 on the KSUT Sunday Special.