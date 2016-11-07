Election Coverage on KSUT

Special coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. today and continues all night. Listen tomorrow morning for updates of local and state results.

Join KSUT for special coverage of Election 2016. Listen today at 6:00 as NPR hosts Robert Siegel, Audie Cornish, Rachel Martin, and Ari Shaprio provide live coverage from Washington, DC. Hear speeches, newsmaker interviews, reports from candidate sites, and analysis from NPR’s Politics Team.

NPR Politics is also providing updates on a live blog, which can be seen here.

Additional updates are available at the NPR Politics Twitter and Facebook feeds.

Member Station reporters will join the broadcast from around the country with reaction to the national race, as well as results, interviews and analysis relating to local, Congressional, Senate, and gubernatorial races.

At midnight, Scott Shafer and Ray Suarez pick up West Coast coverage from member station KQED/San Francisco. Korva Coleman hosts a one-hour recap of events at 2:00 a.m.

At 3, we'll will join Morning Edition and carry it live through 9:00 a.m.

KSUT will also offer summaries of local and state races and initiative results during Wednesday's Morning Edition.

Barrelhouse Blues, Jazz Night in America and Jazz Network are preempted for election coverage. They return next week.



KSUT Election Night Resources:

NPR Politics Live Election Blog

NPR Politics Twitter feed

NPR Politics Facebook feed