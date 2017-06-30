Duke Jordan On Piano Jazz

This episode of Piano Jazz remembers one of the great innovators of the bebop style: pianist Duke Jordan (1922 — 2006). He's perhaps best known for his innovative work with Charlie Parker's legendary 1947 quintet, and he played with a number of other legends, including Stan Getz, Coleman Hawkins and Sonny Stitt. Jordan joined host Marian McPartland in 1980 for a session including duets on "Groovin' High" and his original "Jordu."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1980.

SET LIST

"I Should Care" (Stordahl, Weston, Cahn)

"I'll Remember April" (Raye, DePaul, Johnston)

"Two Loves" (Jordan)

"Out Of Nowhere" (Heyman, Green)

"How Deep Is The Ocean" (Berlin)

"Jordu" (Jordan)

"Come Rain Or Come Shine" (Arlen, Mercer)

"Groovin' High" (Gillespie, Parker)