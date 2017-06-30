Duke Jordan On Piano Jazz

By editor 37 minutes ago
  • Duke Jordan was Marian McPartland's guest in a 1980 <em>Piano Jazz</em> session.
    Duke Jordan was Marian McPartland's guest in a 1980 Piano Jazz session.
    South Carolina Public Broadcasting

This episode of Piano Jazz remembers one of the great innovators of the bebop style: pianist Duke Jordan (1922 — 2006). He's perhaps best known for his innovative work with Charlie Parker's legendary 1947 quintet, and he played with a number of other legends, including Stan Getz, Coleman Hawkins and Sonny Stitt. Jordan joined host Marian McPartland in 1980 for a session including duets on "Groovin' High" and his original "Jordu."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1980.

SET LIST

  • "I Should Care" (Stordahl, Weston, Cahn)

  • "I'll Remember April" (Raye, DePaul, Johnston)

  • "Two Loves" (Jordan)

  • "Out Of Nowhere" (Heyman, Green)

  • "How Deep Is The Ocean" (Berlin)

  • "Jordu" (Jordan)

  • "Come Rain Or Come Shine" (Arlen, Mercer)

  • "Groovin' High" (Gillespie, Parker)

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.