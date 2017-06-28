Deerhoof Gets Political On New Song, 'I Will Spite Survive'

Deerhoof is back with a new album, just a year after dropping its previous full-length, The Magic. The upcoming record is called Mountain Moves and is due out Sept. 8 on Joyful Noise Recordings, and features an impressive cast of contributors, including Stereolab's Lætitia Sadier, Juana Molina, Xenia Rubinos and more.

In announcing the new album on the site Democracy Now, Deerhoof shared the defiant "I Will Spite Survive," a restless rallying cry to stay vigilant in an age of political and cultural upheaval. It features a guest turn from Wye Oak's Jenn Wasner on the chorus. "Sleep at night if you can stay alive," she sings. "City breaks, if you can stay awake, let her dance all night long."

In a statement shared with Democracy Now, the band says, "In this world of tyrants and CEOs seemingly hellbent on achieving the termination of our species, perhaps the most rebellious thing we could do is not die." Read the full statement.

Mountain Moves includes a dozen new songs and several covers. A full track listing is below.

Deerhoof, Mountain Moves (Joyful Noise)

01. "Slow Motion Detonation" (feat. Juana Molina)

02. "Con Sordino"

03. "I Will Spite Survive" (feat. Jenn Wasner)

04. "Come Down Here and Say That" (feat. Lætitia Sadier)

05. "Gracias a la Vida" (Violeta Parra cover)

06. "Begin Countdown"

07. "Your Dystopic Creation Doesn't Fear You" (feat. Awkwafina)

08. "Ay That's Me"

09. "Palace of the Governors"

10. "Singalong Junk" (feat. Xenia Rubinos)

11. "Mountain Moves" (feat. Matana Roberts)

12. "Freedom Highway" (The Staple Singers)

13. "Sea Moves" (feat. Chad Popple & Devin Hoff)

14. "Kokoye"

15. "Small Axe" (Bob Marley)

