A Conversation With Governor John Hickenlooper

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper took an unusual path to politics. A former geologist and beer brewer, he’s now a leading voice on reviving local economies.

We’ll talk to him about the pros and cons of Colorado’s strong economic growth and why he’s teaming up with Republican Governor John Kasich of Ohio to fight against the GOP’s health care plan.

GUESTS

Governor John Hickenlooper, Democratic governor of Colorado; former mayor of Denver, beer brewer and geologist

