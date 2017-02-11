In Colorado, Teaching 'The Sixth Extinction'

In an English class in the Jefferson County Open School in Lakewood, Colorado, students are studying one of the biggest issues on the planet. An interdisciplinary approach lets students learn about climate change, rapid population growth and the sudden and dramatic extinction of thousands of species through the non-fiction book “The Sixth Extinction.”

talked with the teenagers about how they're grappling with the complex issues.


