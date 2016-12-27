Clan Destine Amajacoustic Feature CD 12/30

This weeks Feature Cd comes from the group Clan/Destine. The band has been together since 1995. They have performed at many different venues from Scottsdale, Center of the Arts to the Cavern Club in London, England to Australia, Germany and all across Indian Country. Clan/Destine has performed for President Bill Clinton, and at the Inaugural Ball for President Elect George W. Bush. The band won "Best Pop/Rock Recording" at the Native American Music Awards in Albuquerque, New Mexico for their second Album "Deeply Rooted."

Tune in this Friday, December 30, 2016 12 P.M. (MST) 91.3FM & 89.7FM to hear the entire album, a combination of native flute, drums, acoustic guitar, keyboards, and Didgeridoo.