Chicano Batman: Tiny Desk Concert

These guys had me at their name.
Ever since I heard the first EP back in 2009 I've watched Chicano Batman grow, with a sound that perfectly captures dark lounges, quinceñera dances, car shows and backyard parties.
Lots of other folks have heard something in this music — since that debut the band has played some of the biggest outdoor music festivals for diverse crowds around the country.
The magic of a band like this is in the details, and their performance here allows us to fall into the non-stop groove and passion of a sound that gets better and better with each performance. See for yourself.
Freedom is Free is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)
Set List
- "Freedom Is Free"
- "Friendship (Is A Small Boat In A Storm)"
- "Jealousy"
Musicians
Bardo Martinez (vocals, keys, guitar); Eduardo Arenas (bass); Carlos Arevalo (guitar); Gabriel Villa (percussion); Nya Parker Brown (vocals); Piya Malik (vocals)
Credits
Producers: Felix Contreras, Bronson Arcuri; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri; Production Assistant: A Noah Harrison; Photo: Maria Carrasquero/NPR.
