There is virtually no way to make a legal living these days without at least a high school diploma. Still, nearly 20 percent of students don’t finish. Why?

On the KSUT Sunday Special, we'll hear a documentary that explores what students and teachers face in some of the nation’s poorest high schools.

What It Takes: Chasing Graduation at High-Poverty High Schools, was produced by American Public Media.



The program documents the progress that's been made at one former 'dropout factory,' and ask what it would take to help more kids succeed.