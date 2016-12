Calvin Standing Bear, is a full Oglala / Sicangu Lakota from the Rosebud Reservation of South Dakota. Calvin is a talented flutist and singer of traditional Lakota music and composer of contemporary Lakota flute songs. Fly Eagle Fly, is Calvin's first solo album.

Tune in this Friday, November 18, 2016 12 P.M. (MST) on Tribal Radio 91.3FM & 89.7 FM to hear the entire album.