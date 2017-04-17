Blessings Be! Download Shamir's Surprise Album, 'Hope'

No label, no care — Shamir just gifted us with a new album and it's already making Monday a whole lot brighter.

Hope was recorded over the weekend, a whirlwind attempt for the unclassifiable pop star to fall in love with music all over again.

"I was gonna quit music this weekend," Shamir writes in the Soundcloud caption. "From day 1 it was clear I was an accidental pop star. I loved the idea of it, I mean who doesn't? Still the wear of staying polished with how I'm presented and how my music was presented took a huge toll on me mentally. I started to hate music, the thing I loved the most! When I would listen to immaculate recordings with my friends their praise over the quality of the art as opposed to the art itself made me feel really sad for music as a medium in general."

Over 10 tracks (and a Blake Babies cover!), Hope is the kind of messy homemade recording that is at once intimate and quietly powerful.

"My music only feels exciting for me if its in the moment, and that's what this album is," Shamir writes. "I made this album this past weekend stuck in my room with just a 4 track feeling hopeless about my love for music. I'm not gonna lie, this album is hard to listen to, but it was even harder for me to share. I love pop music, I love outsider music, and I love lo-fi music, this is my way of combining all 3. Anyway I played, wrote, produced, and mixed everything and big thanks to Kieran Ferris for mastering an album with an hours notice! It's free! Enjoy! Love Y'all!"

And yet, Shamir promises, "Still more 2 come!!!!!!!" So blessed.

