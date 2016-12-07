Archaeologist Florence Lister, an Appreciation

Florence Lister's students say she had a particular way of making the ancient past interesting. The well-known archaeologist died in her Mancos home in early September. But her legacy lives on.

KSUT's Southwest Sampler Episode 01 - 'Remembering Florence Lister,' by Andrew Gulliford

In this first installment of KSUT's Southwest Sampler, Fort Lewis College history professor Andrew Gulliford gives us this appreciation of the life and work of Florence Lister.

Southwest Sampler is a series of original essays on the history, landscape and people of our region, presented by Fort Lewis College history professor Andrew Gulliford.

The series will air twice monthly during Morning Edition, with archives posted here.

Additional resources:

Florence Lister obituary in Durango Herald

2013 archive Durango Herald story on Lister