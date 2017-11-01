Andrew Combs On Mountain Stage

A Dallas native now based in Nashville, songwriter Andrew Combs released his debut All These Dreams in 2015. It drew comparisons to the likes of Harry Nilsson and Leonard Cohen, and as host Larry Groce mentions in his introduction: "He does not disappoint."

Much like his live performance, his recent release Canyons Of My Mind boasts a sound that is sparse and restrained, relying on atmosphere and texture in support of vivid and illustrative lyrics. Canyons Of My Mind is available now via New West Records.

SET LIST

"Blood Hunters"

"Dirty Rain"

"Rose Colored Blues"

"Better Way"

"Suwannee County"